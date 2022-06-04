 
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez scotches rumours of secretly dating the actor

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has seemingly shut down the rumours of her secretly dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The 37-year-old attorney stepped out in the city with her British boyfriend soon after helping her superstar client win the million-dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, Vasquez was seen enjoying a romantic outing with British WeWork executive Edward Owen on Thursday.

The outlet reported that the lovebirds were spotted leaving a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia.

The Hollywood A-lister's sweet interaction with his attorney inside the court during the bombshell lawsuit created sparked massive speculations around the duo's potential romance.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that the sources share that Vasquez remains mum on her romance with Owen but an insider has confirmed their romantic link.

Daily Mail reported that the couple ignited romance after meeting at an upscale gastropub The Cow in November.

