Four dead as fire erupts in different forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fire erupts at six places in forests in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Twitter/@IftikharFirdous

SHANGLA: Four people, including a woman, died on Saturday due to fires that broke out in six different forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



A fire had occurred in the houses located on the hills of Shangla and is spreading rapidly due to the dry weather that was spreading the fire.

The rescue teams are also trying to douse out the fire which had occurred in Kabal, Barikot Tehsil, Charbagh and the areas of Swat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army, locals and the administration are trying to put out the fire in the forests of Lower Dir.



Last month, a fire also erupted in the pine forests of Balochistan which claimed several lives and injured a few people. In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had convened a meeting and said that the country does not have the resources and expertise to deal with this kind of situation.



During the meeting, the prime minister had also directed the relevant authorities to take precautionary steps to protect the forests in Gilgit Baltistan.