Midas Man Blake Richardson admits to calling himself a grandson of Beatles’ Paul McCartney

Blake Richardson has recently opened up on how he “lies to people” about his relation with the Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.



According to Mirror report, the Know Me Well crooner has been cast for rock star Paul for a new movie Midas Man, which is actually a biopic about music entrepreneur Brian Epstein. He served as a manager to the Beatles for five years before his demise.

The 22-year-old musician told the outlet that he got cast in the roll because of his “striking resemblance to a young Paul”.

Blake, who is also member of New Hope Club rock band, revealed that he would sometimes take advantage of this likeness and even “conned” people, saying, "he is Paul’s grandson" especially when travelling to different countries.

“The first time we went to LA, we were only 16,” he recalled, “We would turn up and the taxi drivers would recognise our accents from England and we’d be like, ‘This guy here, that’s Paul McCartney’s grandson’”.

He continued, “They’d love it and then often tell us how they drove The Beatles.”

Blake also mentioned that he has been doing a “lot of rehearsals” for the role and even claimed that Beatles fans will be excited by this biopic movie.