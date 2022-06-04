Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans showered love over the star upon his arrival in Glasgow after defeating his ex-wife Amber Heard in defamation lawsuit.

The 58-year-old actor won over hearts at the Glashow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 3 before leaving for another gig in the city on Saturday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen waving and greeting his fans as they mobbed the star to click selfies with their much-loved star.

Depp. who won his million-dollar lawsuit on Wednesday, appeared to be in good spirits as he signed autographs and chatted with a crowd of around 200 people.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star has also confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Jeff Beck.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since," Beck told the crowd during his and Depp’s performance in Gateshead, England, on June 2.

“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck added while Depp bowed to the crowd as per Variety.