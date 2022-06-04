 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Johnny Depps fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans showered love over the star upon his arrival in Glasgow after defeating his ex-wife Amber Heard in defamation lawsuit.

The 58-year-old actor won over hearts at the Glashow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 3 before leaving for another gig in the city on Saturday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen waving and greeting his fans as they mobbed the star to click selfies with their much-loved star.

Depp. who won his million-dollar lawsuit on Wednesday, appeared to be in good spirits as he signed autographs and chatted with a crowd of around 200 people.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star has also confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Jeff Beck.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since," Beck told the crowd during his and Depp’s performance in Gateshead, England, on June 2.

“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck added while Depp bowed to the crowd as per Variety.

More From Entertainment:

Lily James not planning to move on from acting to become popstar

Lily James not planning to move on from acting to become popstar
Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez to receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Midas Man Blake Richardson admits to calling himself a grandson of Beatles’ Paul McCartney

Midas Man Blake Richardson admits to calling himself a grandson of Beatles’ Paul McCartney
Mariah Carey is sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
Johnny Depp pokes fun at his severed finger as he talks to young fan after lawsuit

Johnny Depp pokes fun at his severed finger as he talks to young fan after lawsuit
Eva Mendes talks about raising children with Ryan Gosling: ‘No gender-specific roles’

Eva Mendes talks about raising children with Ryan Gosling: ‘No gender-specific roles’
From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

From Ed Sheeran to Elton John, Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threw PR grenades’ at Queen ‘across the pond’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threw PR grenades’ at Queen ‘across the pond’
Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas with a sweet surprise before concert in Vegas

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas with a sweet surprise before concert in Vegas
Jimmy Kimmel to end his long-running talk show: Here’s why

Jimmy Kimmel to end his long-running talk show: Here’s why
Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic

Johnny Depp lost 2020 suit but won trial against Amber Heard thanks to THIS tactic
Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Latest

view all