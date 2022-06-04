Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's member Leigh-Anne Pinnock left fans swooning with her adorable photos and videos of her trip to Jamaica with fiancé Andre Gray ahead of their wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 30-year-old singer dropped loved-up photos with Gray as the lovebirds paint the town red.

The postcard-worthy photos showed the couple clip jumping amid the awe-striking green scenery.

The 30-year-old striker was also spotted gleaming with happiness as flashed his chiselled body in a pair of navy shorts.

The couple who welcomed twins in August have been engaged for two years and are now ready to walk the aisle in a low-key ceremony.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot,” an insider spilt to The Sun.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home,” the source added.

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see,” the outlet further quoted its source.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” it added.