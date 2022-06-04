 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a desperate need to use media to ‘elevate’ their careers.

Hollywood Raw’s Adam Glyn made this claim during his interview with royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

While speaking of Prince Harry’s presence, he was quoted saying, “From what I’m seeing right now, I do think they’re [Meghan and Harry] hanging low, but I think that it is strategic.”

According to Express UK he added, “I do think eventually they’re going to need the media to elevate their careers since they’re not involved with the Royal Family anymore.”

He also added, “But I do think that they really are hanging low — we don’t see many photos of them anymore. “

“And if you don’t want to be seen, you won’t be seen. They stay out of the way, they’re only seen when they go to a big event. So I think they’re backing up what they said they were going to do, for now.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica
Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Latest

view all