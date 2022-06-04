Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale

Hollywood star Johnny Depp won the multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

During the trial, reports started making rounds on the internet that Depp was dropped from Disney’s popular franchises; Pirates of the Caribbean and The Fantastic Beasts.

However, some of his fans and brands maintained to support the actor amid his legal battle. It has been observed that fragrance maker Dior never dropped Depp as their ambassador.

After the verdict was announced in Depp’s defamation lawsuit, Dior, who has been working with the Rum Diary actor since 2015, observed an unexpected increase in the demand for Sauvage fragrance.

The Wall Street Journal research has revealed that Dior’s sales skyrocketed during the proceedings of the defamation trial between the Hollywood stars.

Dior’s Sauvage was recently named the second most popular fragrance in the world, following Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 which was declared the most popular in ranking.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit against Heard.