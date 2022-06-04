 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale
Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale 

Hollywood star Johnny Depp won the multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

During the trial, reports started making rounds on the internet that Depp was dropped from Disney’s popular franchises; Pirates of the Caribbean and The Fantastic Beasts.

However, some of his fans and brands maintained to support the actor amid his legal battle. It has been observed that fragrance maker Dior never dropped Depp as their ambassador.

Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale

After the verdict was announced in Depp’s defamation lawsuit, Dior, who has been working with the Rum Diary actor since 2015, observed an unexpected increase in the demand for Sauvage fragrance.

The Wall Street Journal research has revealed that Dior’s sales skyrocketed during the proceedings of the defamation trial between the Hollywood stars.

Dior’s Sauvage was recently named the second most popular fragrance in the world, following Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 which was declared the most popular in ranking.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit against Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp sends crowd wild as he hits stage in Scotland: Fans scream 'Innocent, Innocent'

Johnny Depp sends crowd wild as he hits stage in Scotland: Fans scream 'Innocent, Innocent'
Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Latest

view all