'Surprising' to see govt ask ISI to scrutinise appointments, promotions of public officials: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Raza Rabbani Saturday expressed reservations over the federal government's decision to ask the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verifying and screening all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.

In a statement, the former Senate chairman said a comprehensive law for the vetting of civil servants was already present, and under it, the process of screening them is not needed.

"Courts have also overlooked agency reports in their decisions [...] the civil servants are already working under pressure due to the NAB law," the senator noted.

Given the situation on eastern and western borders, Afghanistan, and Indian occupied Kashmir, there will be an additional burden on the intelligence agency, he said.

Giving his opinion on the matter, PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Rasheed said if the ISI is tasked with vetting the civil apparatus, then it should fall under the ambit of the civil administration and be answerable to the Parliament.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, who rarely agrees with the opposing political parties, also backed Rasheed's suggestion and said that if the ambit of institutions is increased, then they should be accountable before the public.

"Does the institution have to think that what role it wants to play in Pakistan's politics? There is a need to discuss the new role of political institutions and institutions in Pakistan."

The notification, issued on June 2, had stated: "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions."

Following this, sources told The News that the decision of the government to screen people before their appointment, posting or promotion to high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensuring transparency among bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.

"At the moment, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the federal and Special Branch at the provincial level have the authority to inspect and examine the appointments/ postings/promotions. The government initially sorted out modalities and shared its plan with the relevant authorities, after which this decision has been taken with consensus among all the stakeholders," the sources said.