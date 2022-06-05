Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

It is not often that Kim Kardashian praises a movie on social media or watches a film more than once.

But the reality TV star seems to have become obsessed with "Top Gun:Maverick" featuring Tom Cruise.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kim Kardashian shared picture of Cruise and wrote, "3rd time watching Top Gun.It's sooo good!"

The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, called "Top Gun: Maverick," earned a 96% positive rating from 76 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

In the movie, the 59-year-old Cruise reprises his role as Pete Mitchell, the cocky Navy pilot who has never risen through the ranks because of his penchant for bucking authority. Mitchell, whose code name is Maverick, is asked to train a group of young fighter pilots for a specialized mission.