Sunday Jun 05 2022
Princess Charlene of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19, isolating away from twins

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Princess Charlene of Monaco has contracted coronavirus.

Monaco's Palace confirms that the Princess, 44, "presenting some symptoms has tested positive" through a screening test. "Complying with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days."

Charlene shares twins with husband Prince Albert of Monaco.

"The state of her health is not a source of concern," the statement translated from French ads as per PEOPLE.

The news comes after the Princess spoke to French newspaper Nice Matin, over her split rumours with husband, Prince Albert.

She began: "You want to talk about divorce rumours or my new home in Switzerland... I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.

"Live everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed," continued the princess.

Charlene added she has discussed these "malicious articles" with Albert, narrating he "supported me enormously" and he did "everything to protect me and our children".

