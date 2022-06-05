 
Heard lawyer Elaine gets fire shots from viral TMZ witness amid 'high-profile' interviews

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft is mocked once again by social media famous ex-TMX employee.

Morgan Tremaine, who also witnessed during the scandalous Depp- Heard trial, turned to his Twitter this week to point out Elaine attending talk shows right after Heard loses the trial.

"I’m trying to think of what you call going on The Today Show after losing a high-profile case. Any ideas? I’m stumped," he quipped while sharing a clip from one of her interviews.

Tremain earlier confirmed in Virginia Court that Amber Heard contacted the outlet for a photo-op outside Los Angeles courthouse in 2016, the day she died a restraining order against Depp. 

"We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face," he told the court. "She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise."

When asked if TMZ got the shot, Tremaine replied, "We did."

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer then blamed Tremaine for seeking his "15-minutes of fame."

"I'm actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization. And I'm not seeking any 15-minutes here," he responded. "I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you." 

