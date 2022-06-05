Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nervous over their ‘longevity in Hollywood’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started growing nervous ‘day by day’ over their future “longevity in Hollywood’.

Royal biographer Tina Brown made this claim in her interview with BBC News.

She was quoted saying, “What the Sussexes are finding, which anyone in the entertainment world could tell them is that the getting entertainment deal is just the beginning of things, right, I mean, if you have a big celebrity name, you can get a vanity deal done by a big entertainment company, but then you have to deliver.”

“That's the big difference between there being a member of the Royal Family, quite frankly, I mean, unless you're a sort of giant disaster like Andrew has been, essentially you're going to be well-regarded top of the bill for the rest of your life without actually doing very much except performing those duties as well as you're supposed to.”

"But if you're in the entertainment world, you've got to deliver hits. We've already seen that Netflix has now cancelled their animated film deal that they have with Meghan because nothing was really forthcoming.”

“These deals are proving very hard to surface, Megan was not an accomplished producer before she took this deal," she continued.”

“Harry's never produced anything in his life. Anyone in Hollywood can tell you producing content is extremely hard.”

“So I think that the Sussexes are beginning to get a little nervous about their longevity frankly, in you know, the money-making deal stakes in Hollywood.”