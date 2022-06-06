Proof that royals ignored Prince Harry and Meghan during Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple arrived along with their two children and celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday in Windsor.

It was their second child Lilibet's birthday Saturday, with the queen wishing her namesake great-granddaughter a "very happy first birthday" on Twitter after reportedly meeting her for the first time in recent days.

It has been noticed that the royal family shared plenty of pictures from the celebrations on the official Twitter accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and The Royal family.

A look at their timelines show that none of the pictures featured Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The senior members of the royal family wished Lilibet on her first birthday on social media but the posts did not contain any picture.