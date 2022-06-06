 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped Queen Elizabeth’s surprise appearance on the palace balcony and returned to US before the end of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple and their children Archie and Lilibet landed in Santa Barbara, California in their private jet on Sunday evening.

According to the Daily Star, Meghan and Harry departed for US earlier while the closing Jubilee pageant was underway at the palace.

The Hello Magazine reported that Harry and his family were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and they took off in the afternoon.

They also skipped Queen’s final surprise appearance on the palace balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Buckingham Palace´s balcony to huge cheers from crowds of people packed below on Sunday, as four days of celebrations for her historic Platinum Jubilee ended.

She was flanked by her immediate heirs, Princes Charles, William and George, and other senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’ win at MTV awards

Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’ win at MTV awards
Bon Jovi mourns death of bass player Alec John Such

Bon Jovi mourns death of bass player Alec John Such

Rapper Trouble's cause of death remains unknown

Rapper Trouble's cause of death remains unknown

As Britons thank Queen Elizabeth for 70 years, monarchy looks to future

As Britons thank Queen Elizabeth for 70 years, monarchy looks to future
Full text of Queen Elizabeth's message on jubilee celebrations

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's message on jubilee celebrations

Proof that royals ignored Prince Harry and Meghan during Jubilee celebrations

Proof that royals ignored Prince Harry and Meghan during Jubilee celebrations

'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend
Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in adorable moment caught on camera: See

Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in adorable moment caught on camera: See
Prince Louis steals Jubilee show with cheeky faces at Kate Middleton: Watch

Prince Louis steals Jubilee show with cheeky faces at Kate Middleton: Watch

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss steals spotlight at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss steals spotlight at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Ed Sheeran closes Queen's Jubilee celebrations with emotional song

Ed Sheeran closes Queen's Jubilee celebrations with emotional song
Johnny Depp didn’t throw any lavish party after victory in trial, sources claim

Johnny Depp didn’t throw any lavish party after victory in trial, sources claim

Latest

view all