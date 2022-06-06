Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipped Queen’s surprise appearance on balcony?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped Queen Elizabeth’s surprise appearance on the palace balcony and returned to US before the end of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



The royal couple and their children Archie and Lilibet landed in Santa Barbara, California in their private jet on Sunday evening.

According to the Daily Star, Meghan and Harry departed for US earlier while the closing Jubilee pageant was underway at the palace.

The Hello Magazine reported that Harry and his family were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and they took off in the afternoon.

They also skipped Queen’s final surprise appearance on the palace balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Buckingham Palace´s balcony to huge cheers from crowds of people packed below on Sunday, as four days of celebrations for her historic Platinum Jubilee ended.

She was flanked by her immediate heirs, Princes Charles, William and George, and other senior royals.