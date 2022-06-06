Was Johnny Depp’s career ‘always going to be fine’? PR expert exposes

Johnny Depp’s future prospects have been laid bare by public relations (PR) experts following the Amber Heard defamation case win.

This prediction has been offered by the director of the Center of Public Relations at the University of Southern California, Fred Cook and he believes Depp won because he had a “stronger team in his corner in a lot of different respects,” backing him.

But Amber, on the other hand, was forced to sack her PR firm once the bad press started to become overwhelming,

“The fact that she had to change horses midstream meant that there was something wrong there,” he added.

While speaking to Insider he admitted, “It's just like in a political campaign when you change your staff, it means something's not happening the way you wanted to.”

“[Depp] had some smart people working for him, and I think it paid off in the long run.”

“He presented himself better, gained the sort of the moral support of the people around the court and the people watching, and [Heard] wasn't able to garner that empathy that he did.”

He also pointed out that while the trial “was not a flattering portrayal of either one of them, particularly. Her career opportunities will be limited because of this, at least in the short term.”

“She'll be much more famous, but I'm not sure that it's the type of fame that's gonna translate into big roles in important roles in films and TV.”

Before concluding he added, “I don't think any of us would've really understood the depths of depravity if we hadn't had a look into their lives through the course of this trial — all of the text messages and the surreptitious recordings, audio and video, it painted a really dark picture of both of them and their relationship.”