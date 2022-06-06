PAK vs WI: When did Windies last beat Green Shirts in ODI series?

Source: ICC

MULTAN: Pakistan and West Indies are ready to lock horns at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium in three ODIs, scheduled to take place on June 8, 10, and 12.

The two teams have already set their camps in the City of Saints which, will witness international cricket action after a gap of almost 14 years.

On this historic occasion, let us go through West Indies' last ODI series victory against Pakistan.

It was 1991 when West Indies last defeated Imran Khan-led Pakistan team in an ODI series under the captaincy of Richie Richardson — after being defeated just a year back in 1990.

Pakistan had thrashed the then-one-of the-greatest-teams in world cricket by 3-0 in 1990 on home soil.

Thereafter, Pakistan never gave a chance to West Indies to win the 50-overs format series.

In 1993, after Pakistan won World Cup in the previous year, the Green Shirts held a 2-2 draw in West Indies.

Pakistan won the ODI series (at least three matches) against West Indies in 2002 (in UAE), 2005 (in West Indies), 2006 (in Pakistan), 2008 (in UAE), 2011 (in West Indies), 2013 (in West Indies), 2016 (in UAE), and 2017 (in West Indies).

On other hand, West Indies have an overall upper hand over Pakistan as the two-time 50-overs World Cup champions won 71 matches out of 134 they played against the 1992 World Cup champions. Pakistan have 60 victories whereas three matches ended in a tie.