Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Britney Spears recently shared a video on her social media with hit Pakistani song Pasoori playing in the background.

After winning the heart of audiences in Pakistan and then India, the song achieved another milestone of being featured on the Toxic singer’s Instagram.

The mini button dosa preparation reel shared on Britney’s handle made the desi fans go crazy as they started tagging the singers of the track, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, in the comments.



“WAIT WHATTTT,” wrote Sethi under the video which had his song playing on the profile of the Princess of Pop.



Coke Studio 14 producer Zulfiqar Khan, famously known as Xulfi, commented, “Feels good knowing our song has reached previously unvisited/less frequented cultures, spaces and people.”

“Love it!” he added.

Varun Grover, Indian writer and comedian, shared the reel on his story as he captioned it, “Britney Spears making Button dosa to the music of Pasoori is the kind of global citizen liberals want.”

Fans also expressed their excitement under the post as one commented, “Yesss Britney listening to punjabi music.”

Another wrote, “Pasoori from Pakistan," while someone tagged the singers, saying, “@alisethiofficial @shaegilll you guys are everywhere.”