 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’
Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Britney Spears recently shared a video on her social media with hit Pakistani song Pasoori playing in the background.

After winning the heart of audiences in Pakistan and then India, the song achieved another milestone of being featured on the Toxic singer’s Instagram.

The mini button dosa preparation reel shared on Britney’s handle made the desi fans go crazy as they started tagging the singers of the track, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, in the comments.

“WAIT WHATTTT,” wrote Sethi under the video which had his song playing on the profile of the Princess of Pop.

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Coke Studio 14 producer Zulfiqar Khan, famously known as Xulfi, commented, “Feels good knowing our song has reached previously unvisited/less frequented cultures, spaces and people.”

“Love it!” he added.

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Varun Grover, Indian writer and comedian, shared the reel on his story as he captioned it, “Britney Spears making Button dosa to the music of Pasoori is the kind of global citizen liberals want.”

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Fans also expressed their excitement under the post as one commented, “Yesss Britney listening to punjabi music.”

Another wrote, “Pasoori from Pakistan," while someone tagged the singers, saying, “@alisethiofficial @shaegilll you guys are everywhere.”

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial

Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial
Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?
50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos

50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos
Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech

Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech
Ed Sheeran reveals what he’s going to do NEXT after Jubilee performance

Ed Sheeran reveals what he’s going to do NEXT after Jubilee performance
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial juror breaks silence: ‘Came off weird’

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial juror breaks silence: ‘Came off weird’
Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and other best dressed stars at MTV Awards 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and other best dressed stars at MTV Awards 2022
Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint

Pete Davidson holds hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint
Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed

Jesy Nelson insists debut album will not be delayed
Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed

Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez getting Hollywood offers after win in Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez delivers emotional speech thanking those who ‘broke’ her heart at MTV Awards

Jennifer Lopez delivers emotional speech thanking those who ‘broke’ her heart at MTV Awards

Latest

view all