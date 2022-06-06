 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Reuters

Rare 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch $11 million at auction

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Rare 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch $11 million at auction
Rare 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch $11 million at auction

A rare 1679 violin made by renowned Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari is headed for auction next month where it could fetch up to $11 million.

The "Hellier" Stradivarius "is the finest inlaid violin ever made by... Stradivari and one of the finest Stradivarius instruments in existence", said auction house Christie's which is offering the instrument as the top lot in its July 7 "The Exceptional Sale".

Engraved with ivory diamonds and finished with a golden varnish, the violin has a price estimate of 6-9 million pounds ($7.54-11.31 million).

Stradivari kept the instrument for 55 years, selling it in 1734 for 40 pounds to Samuel Hellier of Wombourne, England.

"I expect a lot of interest for such an instrument because it is so rare that it comes out of a museum," violin expert and Christie's consultant Florian Leonhard told Reuters.

"When can you touch a violin like this and own it? It’s incredible."

Stradivari's violins are known for their exquisite craftsmanship. They cost between $8 million and $20 million, according to Leonhard.

"Of the roughly 1,100 instruments Stradivari made over the course of his career, only around a dozen are embellished with decoration, and this specimen is regarded by the Smithsonian curators as the best-preserved extant example," Christie's said in a statement.

Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason played the instrument at a preview and described it as "beautiful".

"These kinds of violins are often compared to sports cars, you have to firstly learn how to drive them, but once you learn how to manoeuvre it’s incredibly rewarding," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp reveals who played major role in victory against Amber Heard, receives painting from a lover

Johnny Depp reveals who played major role in victory against Amber Heard, receives painting from a lover
'Top Gun: Maverick' to be declared Tom Cruise's biggest domestic box office hit film

'Top Gun: Maverick' to be declared Tom Cruise's biggest domestic box office hit film

Japan’s latest TikTok sensation: Dancing ‘old heart-throbs’

Japan’s latest TikTok sensation: Dancing ‘old heart-throbs’
Lawyers break down Amber Heard’s ‘options’ after defamation case loss

Lawyers break down Amber Heard’s ‘options’ after defamation case loss
Lizzo flaunts gorgeous ring as she sparks engagement rumours

Lizzo flaunts gorgeous ring as she sparks engagement rumours

Amber Heard’s attorney shares first words after verdict: Horrible!’

Amber Heard’s attorney shares first words after verdict: Horrible!’
Lawyer who defended Amber Heard in 2020 libel case hit by death threats

Lawyer who defended Amber Heard in 2020 libel case hit by death threats
Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’

Ali Sethi reacts as Britney Spears shares video with his hit song ‘Pasoori’
Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial

Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial
Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira looking for new lover amid break up with Gerard Pique?
50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos

50 Cent compares Madonna to an alien after her latest risque photos
Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech

Jennifer Lopez tears up, thanks her children for ‘Teaching me how to love’ in MTV speech

Latest

view all