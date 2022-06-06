Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video

Nick Jonas is in love with Bollywood music and discloses that he has learnt popular dance moves from his wife Priyanka Chopra.



The Jealous hit-maker, who appeared on Jimmy Fallon talk show, showed off his favourite signature Bollywood dance move to the host and added that he “finds them easiest to do”.

“My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too,” mentioned the singer-actor

Adding to this, Jonas quipped, “I can perform step whether sitting or standing and it works because people believe I know what I am doing,”

Interestingly, the Quantico star re-shared the video on her Instagram story and remarked, “Oh he knows…” along with a laughter and a heart-eye emoticon in a caption.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Jonas is currently co-judging new dance show Dancing With Myself with Shakira.