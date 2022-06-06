 
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’

The hairdresser responsible for creating Meghan Markle’s hairstyle for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, George Northwood, speaks out about Archie and Lilibet’s real personalities.

The hairdresser, George Northwood broke her silence in an Instagram post that included clips of Meghan walking down the processional to the church.

While gushing over the Duchess and her family the hairdresser wrote, “So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK.”

Before including she also added some insight into her children’s observed personality and behaviour and quipped, “Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful.”

This admission left fans reeling as they finally got some insight, and one gushed, “Ohh you’re so lucky to see Archie & Lili”

While another pointed out, “Just like their wonderful mommy and daddy.”

Check it out below:



