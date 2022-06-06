 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have been accused of ‘alienating’ diehard royals fans with their continuous barrage of attacks against the Firm.

Sky News Australia correspondent Annelise Nielsen made this observation.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “Speaking to people here – the die-hard royal fans – a lot of them say that they are disappointed in how Harry and Meghan have conducted their step back from royal life, that they don’t agree with many of their criticisms of the Royal Family.”

“But they do say... he is the Queen’s grandson and so there should be respect for the monarch and in that instance, it does mean her heirs as well.”

“They sat out a number of the main [Jubilee] events. They weren't at the concert - that was pretty deliberate, they didn't want to draw attention away from anything.”

