Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the Cambridges to celebrate baby Lilibet Diana's birthday, with no response in return.

Hoping to extend an olive branch to elder brother, the Duke of Sussex hosted a laid back celebration to mark Lili's big day while also inviting Kate Middleton and her children.

However, occupied in royal engagements, the Cambridges jetted off to Wales with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Eventually, Harry and Meghan left for US on Sunday, without spending time with William and family.

One UK-based royal insider says as per Page Six: “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards.”

