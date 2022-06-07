 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis meme-worthy photos revealed by insider
Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider

Kate Middleton would have thoroughly enjoyed Prince Louis' adorable photos from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The four-year-old young Princess stole the show over the weekend during the two appearances he made with his parents on behalf of Her Majesty.

During the flypast after the Trooping the Colour parade, an excited Louis made royal admirers rejoice with his naughty expressions. Later during the final pageant, the youngest Cambridge offspring not only messed around with his mother but also cuddled with grandpa Prince Charles.

An insider has now told the Telegraph that Kate loved every moment of those viral photos.

"It wasn’t as if he was being naughty or anything. They were just kids being kids. Of course, as parents, they love to see all the photographs the next day.

“It would be different if they didn’t enjoy it, but what they are trying to do is slowly acclimatise the children to the life they are going to lead.

"It’s a careful balance – they want to get them used to that world but not make it too intense or make them feel like they’re different.”

More From Entertainment:

Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’

Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’
Gerard Pique didn't cheat on Shakira: reports

Gerard Pique didn't cheat on Shakira: reports
Johnny Depp thinks libel case verdict was ‘fair,’ has high hopes of reviving his career

Johnny Depp thinks libel case verdict was ‘fair,’ has high hopes of reviving his career

Angelina Jolie talks divorce with Brad Pitt in resurfaced interview amid vineyard feud

Angelina Jolie talks divorce with Brad Pitt in resurfaced interview amid vineyard feud
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest
Lori Harvey removes all pictures of Michael B. Jordan from Instagram after break-up

Lori Harvey removes all pictures of Michael B. Jordan from Instagram after break-up

Travis Barker congratulates son Landon as he graduates high school: ‘So proud of you’

Travis Barker congratulates son Landon as he graduates high school: ‘So proud of you’
Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report
Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner
Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader

Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader
Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout
Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

Latest

view all