Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Priyanka Chopra 'having a ball' with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa in Paris: Photo

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Priyanka Chopra has recently been turning heads around with her new stunning selfie with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Quantico star dropped a gorgeous photo of her posing along with the Princess Diaries actress and the Thai rapper.

Interestingly, all three stars came together for Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders event in Paris. It seemed that the Sky is Pink actress had great time with the Devil Wears Prada and the singer.

Sharing the adorable click from the event, Chopra wrote in a caption, “And then there was us… girls just wanna have fun!”

As soon as the actress put up this photo, her husband Nick Jonas reacted to her wife’s post and dropped fire and heart-eye emoticons.

Meanwhile, the post, which garnered a whooping 1.7 million likes, had left the fans in awe with their breathtaking, impressive looks.

One commented, “Queens of Instagram”.

Another said, “Queen of Bollywood, Queen of Genovia and Queen of K-pop slayingggggg.”

