R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022
Bollywood actor R Madhavan penned a romantic note for his better half Sarita Birje as they celebrate 23 years of marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots star dropped a throwback picture of the couple with a lovely note for his wife with several heart and kiss emojis.
"How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started,” he captioned the photo. “Happy anniversary wifey."
The actor’s wife also shared a now and then picture of the duo with a sweet caption as she wrote, “23 yrs of togetherness.”
“Today, I realized how quickly time flies,” she added. “I love you so much.”
Concluding her post, Sarita penned, “Happy wedding anniversary, my love.”
R Madhavan dated his ladylove for 8 years before the finally tied the knot in 1999. The actor was Sarita’s teacher at a personality development class in Kolhapur, as per Hindustan Times.
The couple started dated afterwards and are now parents to their 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan.