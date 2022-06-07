R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

Bollywood actor R Madhavan penned a romantic note for his better half Sarita Birje as they celebrate 23 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots star dropped a throwback picture of the couple with a lovely note for his wife with several heart and kiss emojis.

"How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started,” he captioned the photo. “Happy anniversary wifey."

The actor’s wife also shared a now and then picture of the duo with a sweet caption as she wrote, “23 yrs of togetherness.”

“Today, I realized how quickly time flies,” she added. “I love you so much.”

Concluding her post, Sarita penned, “Happy wedding anniversary, my love.”

R Madhavan dated his ladylove for 8 years before the finally tied the knot in 1999. The actor was Sarita’s teacher at a personality development class in Kolhapur, as per Hindustan Times.



The couple started dated afterwards and are now parents to their 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan.