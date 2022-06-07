 
entertainment
Lizzo takes a jibe at Liam Payne, says he wasn't One Direction's frontman: 'Poor Boy'

Lizzo mocked former One Direction band member Liam Payne on his comments that the band was built around him.

The About Damn Time singer dished her opinions on several trending topics such as Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick in her TikTok video titled "TikTok Observations."

The singer and the body positive advocate also took a jibe at the Strip That Down singer on his claim that Simon Cowell wanted to make the band primarily because of him.

"I don't know who lied to that poor boy," Lizzo said in the video, "but he was not the frontman."

Lizzo did not take the singer’s name in the video but fans were quick to note that her remarks were for Liam.

In a recent appearance on the Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Liam said, "From what I've heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me."

"That in two years, I'll make this work for you. So, he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest,” he added. "I've never told this story before."

