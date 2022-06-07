 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Johnny Depp surprises fans with his new TikTok account
Johnny Depp surprises fans with his new TikTok account

Johnny Depp has a massive following on Facebook as well as Instagram and now the actor has recently launched his TikTok account.

According to The Independent, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday.

Interestingly, the 58-year-old’s account bio reads, “Occasional Thespian”, however, the actor has not posted any video till now.

Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account

Last week, Depp won his $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury unanimously declared that her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Following his victory on June 1, the Alice in Wonderland actor issued a statement of gratitude on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Depp has been seen touring around the UK with musician and friend Jeff Beck and even announced to release a new music album with the singer in coming days. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s special homage to Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton: See

Queen Elizabeth’s special homage to Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton: See
Prince Louis branded ‘well-behaved’ by professional nanny after ‘incredible’ Jubilee

Prince Louis branded ‘well-behaved’ by professional nanny after ‘incredible’ Jubilee
Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George

Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George
David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge

David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen
Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything
Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett

Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett
Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard

Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard
Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic

Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic
Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement

Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement
‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

Latest

view all