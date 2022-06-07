Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account

Johnny Depp surprises fans with his new TikTok account

Johnny Depp has a massive following on Facebook as well as Instagram and now the actor has recently launched his TikTok account.



According to The Independent, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined the video-sharing app on Monday.

Interestingly, the 58-year-old’s account bio reads, “Occasional Thespian”, however, the actor has not posted any video till now.

Last week, Depp won his $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury unanimously declared that her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Following his victory on June 1, the Alice in Wonderland actor issued a statement of gratitude on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Depp has been seen touring around the UK with musician and friend Jeff Beck and even announced to release a new music album with the singer in coming days.

