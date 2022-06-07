 
Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday shared a photo of their daughter Lilibet from her birthday over the weekend, triggering a royal critic to slam the royal family for their ‘racist’ opinion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey last year for an explosive tell-all in which they claimed that a member of the royal family had expressed concern about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Now, more than a year later, Harry and Meghan marked their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday by sharing an exclusive photo of her online.

Commenting on this, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu took to Twitter to say: “Remember the Royal Family racist member(s) who raised 'concerns' about Meghan and Harry's kids' skin colour before Archie and Lilibet were born?”

She went on to say: “I bet the racist(s) still having ugly racist 'concerns' over Lord knows what and feels zero shame after their birth.”

The tweets have since been deleted from Dr Shola’s Twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention that the royal family had earlier reacted to Meghan and Harry’s claims, with the Queen saying that ‘some recollections may vary’ and Prince William angrily denying allegations of racism against his family. 


