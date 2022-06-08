 
Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Sophie, were reportedly stuck in a flight with technical issues while on their way to Gibraltar, forcing them to return back to the UK.

As per Express UK, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were on their way from the UK to the Rock where they were scheduled to arrive for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, technical issues were reported during their British Airways flight which forced them to make a U-turn and return back to the UK.

The Governor of Gibraltar confirmed the incident, saying: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex's arrival in Gibraltar has been delayed slightly after their flight was diverted safely back to the UK due to a technical issue.”

“Alternative arrangements are being made for Their Royal Highnesses' arrival in Gibraltar later today and the programme will be adjusted accordingly,” his statement further said.

According to the national broadcaster of Gibraltar, a replacement aircraft was being arranged for the royal couple, with GBC News sharing timely updates on Twitter.

“British Airways Press Office tells GBC pilots on flight 490 decided to return to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue, and the aircraft landed normally. It's arranging for a replacement aircraft to operate the flight and thanks customers for their patience,” the account tweeted.

At the time of this article, Prince Edward and Sophie reportedly made a safe landing in Gibraltar after an almost five-hour delay. 

