Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet looks more like her grandfather Thomas Markle, said an expert.

Commenting on a collage of pictures featuring Lilibet and Meghan's father ,body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas said, "Thomas' genes won the race here.no contest ."

Lilibet's first birthday was celebrated in Windsor amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are based in California travelled to the UK to attend the celebrations along with their two children.