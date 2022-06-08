Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video on their YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton hardly focus on promoting their YouTube channel "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

It's been a while since they launched their channel, but the couple is still far from hitting one millions subscribers on the vido sharing website.

After a gap of several weeks, Prince William shared his Platinum Jubilee speech on the couple's channels.

The response was dismal as the video managed to attract only a few thousands views in 10 hours.

The video featured William's speech at 'Party at the Palace" event.












