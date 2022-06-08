 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his sickness getting worse

Justin Bieber fans are worried after he decided to cancel his upcoming shows citing heath reasons.

The Canadian singer on Tuesday disclosed that his "sickness is getting worse'.

Without elaborating on his health condition, Justin Bieber said he is cancelling his shows on doctor's advice.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Can't believe I am saying this.I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse .May heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I am gonna rest and get better."

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his sickness getting worse


More From Entertainment:

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video on their YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video on their YouTube channel
Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet: expert says Thomas' genes won
Travis Scott books first headlining festival in US after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott books first headlining festival in US after Astroworld tragedy
Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Prince Edward, wife Sophie’s flight reports technical failure: Details

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children

Royal family blasted for ‘ugly racist concerns’ over Harry, Meghan’s children
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat

Latest

view all