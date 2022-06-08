 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry frostiness with royals quite telling after Jubilee
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'frostiness' with the royal family has been laid bare.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter notes that the Sussexes have missed a golden opportunity to mend rift with the estranged clan after they skip the Jubilee pageant.

Ms Arbiter told Sunrise: "I think what is quite telling is the fact that Harry and Megan weren't at the concert at the Palace on Saturday night.

"They weren't at the pageant, and that speaks to there perhaps being an ongoing frostiness.

"This was not the weekend in which there was going to be a lot of time for this family to come together and talk behind the scenes.

"This family needs that private time behind the scenes, but the schedule was just incredibly intense."

She added: "So I think some people were hoping that they might stay on a couple of days in order to have some private bonding time with a family and opportunity perhaps to talk through their difficulties.

"But Harry and Megan jetted off for California even before the pageant had started on Sunday.

"So I think yes, there is ongoing tension, but in order for this to be resolved, all parties are going to want to have to talk and perhaps they're not ready yet."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos
Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok

Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok
Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'
Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'

Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'
Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!
Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'
Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Latest

view all