 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Supermodel Bella Hadid has raised the temperature on the internet with her latest appearance in a gorgeous monochrome dress.

Bella exuded 1930s chic when she was spotted strutting her stuff on a summer day in New York City this week.

The 25-year-old looked ethereal in a print monochrome outfit pulled over a white collared blouse with wide-set sleeves.

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

She rounded off her look with a slender tan belt around the dress, emphasizing her enviably svelte waistline as she pounded the pavement.

Bella wore a bit of fringe and allowed her jet-black hairdo to flutter free in the breeze during her latest outing in the city that never sleeps.

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Accentuating her screen siren features with makeup, she warded off the summertime rays with a sleek pair of sunglasses.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid lent her outfit an extra dash of glitz by clasping on a triple-string of pearls over her top.

Bella balanced on a black pair of platform heels, which she clashed against a pair of white socks in an idiosyncratic touch.

She recently enjoyed a steamy romantic getaway to St Barts in the Caribbean with her dashing art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

She and Marc went Instagram official last July in a picture Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t kept relationships going: ‘They're outsiders’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t kept relationships going: ‘They're outsiders’
Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case
Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up 'Forced to pay Amber!'

Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up 'Forced to pay Amber!'
Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine

Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine
Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial
Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'

Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'
Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed
Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie

Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie
Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'

Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'
Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble
Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms

Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms
Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Latest

view all