Johnny Depp’s lawyers branded ‘unprofessional’: ‘Running victory laps!’

Amber Heard’s team accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, of playing ‘unseemly, unprofessional’ stunts following news of their intentions to do interviews.



This accusation comes shortly after Amber Heard’s own lawyer Elaine Bredehoft sat for her own interview with the Today Show and accused the jury of being biased against her client.

The accusation has been issued by a spokesperson for the Aquaman star and they told Fox, “It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”

Shortly after the Johnny Depp trial concluded, one of Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez was offered a partnership status in her Firm.