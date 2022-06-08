Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'

Britney Spears never misses the chance to share an insight into her personal and professional life with her millions of fans on social media.



Recently, the Stronger singer gave fans a glimpse of her killer dance moves to Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s song and has taken the internet by storm.

The 40-year-old singer was seen wearing a red crop top and tiny blue shorts and grooving to an upbeat track, I Don't Care. The song can be heard playing in the background as Britney dishes out the lyrics.

The Toxic hit-maker also published a message of thanks to fellow pop superstar Justin alongside a video on Instagram.



Earlier in the day, the pop superstar danced in the same outfit to Janet Jackson's All Nite (Don't Stop).

Tagging 28-year-old Justin in the post she wrote: "Remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said, "do you know where a tanning bed is?"

"You were 15 and you were adorable! Thank you for your music... you're a little devil now... I know because I have boys... but you're a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music."

Within two hours the video had been viewed over 850,000 times, receiving 2400 replies.

One user commented: "Please we need a collaboration! The world needs it!"

Another wrote: "I love this so much! A queen supporting a king."

Last week, meanwhile, Britney's fiancé Sam Asghari reflected on the couple's tragic recent miscarriage by saying he is remaining "positive".