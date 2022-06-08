Johnny Depp's lawyers reveal why the jury didn't believe Amber Heard's claims

Johnny Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, who appeared in their first tell-all interview on American TV show Wednesday, revealed why the jury did not believe Amber Heard's claims.

In response to the question about Heard's claims, Chew told the host: “My sense is that it had to do a lot with accountability."

The lawyer added: "Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote."

He continued: "I think it was sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn’t seem, or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything."



During the interview, Vasquez recalled the moment the verdict was announced and feeling "an overwhelming sense of relief."

"I was speaking with a mutual friend of Johnny and ours and he said, 'I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years,' " she said.

"The weight of the world is off of his shoulders. He’s got his life back," Chew said.

For six weeks, the blockbuster trial between the Hollywood figures opened their once-private lives to public scrutiny, dominated headlines and caused a stir on social media platforms.

After three days of deliberations, the jury handed down the verdict in favour of Depp on Jun 1, finding that Heard tarnished his reputation and harmed his career with her claims of domestic abuse.