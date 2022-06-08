 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyers reveal why the jury didn't believe Amber Heard's claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Johnny Depps lawyers reveal why the jury didnt believe Amber Heards claims

Johnny Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, who appeared in their first tell-all interview on American TV show Wednesday, revealed why the jury did not believe Amber Heard's claims.

In response to the question about Heard's claims, Chew told the host: “My sense is that it had to do a lot with accountability."

The lawyer added: "Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote." 

He continued: "I think it was sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn’t seem, or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything."

During the interview, Vasquez recalled the moment the verdict was announced and feeling "an overwhelming sense of relief."

"I was speaking with a mutual friend of Johnny and ours and he said, 'I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years,' " she said.

"The weight of the world is off of his shoulders. He’s got his life back," Chew said.

For six weeks, the blockbuster trial between the Hollywood figures opened their once-private lives to public scrutiny, dominated headlines and caused a stir on social media platforms.

After three days of deliberations, the jury handed down the verdict in favour of  Depp on Jun 1, finding that Heard tarnished his reputation and harmed his career with her claims of domestic abuse.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals
Queen Elizabeth’s aides ‘terrified’ over Platinum Jubilee absences

Queen Elizabeth’s aides ‘terrified’ over Platinum Jubilee absences
Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez, Chew break silence on actor's win and next move in first tell-all interview
The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic

The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic
Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See
Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet

Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet
Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'

Watch: Britney Spears grooves on Justin Bieber’s song 'I Don't Care'
Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique

Shakira celebrates with Nick Jonas amid split with Gerard Pique
Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie face terror threats from white racists: UK court told
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle all set to perform a joint comedy show
Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

Matthew McConaughey gets emotional while talking gun laws at White House

Latest

view all