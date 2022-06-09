Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be displaying an ‘air of sadness’ around him since returning to the US after a short trip to his home in the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, a body language expert has claimed.



The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, made an early exit from the Queen’s Jubilee, reportedly jetting out of the UK to US early on Sunday just hours before the Jubilee celebrations came to a close with a pageant.

Just a day later, Prince Harry was spotted in a black Range Rover in Santa Barbara, California, looking particularly downcast.

Commenting on the same, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: “He might be holding a phone to his ear but if so, his conversation isn’t looking animated or upbeat and if not his hand to chin gesture would add to the look of quiet reflection.”

James added that Harry’s expressions while in the car suggested an ‘air of reflection and sadness’ with ‘the way his eyes are averted to gaze out of the window’.

Harry and Meghan also only appeared in public once during their time in the UK, at the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3.

Referring to the same, James said: “Meghan and Harry did a heroic job of looking resilient and upbeat while keeping a low profile and avoiding any signals of anything bordering on drama, although Harry’s body language leakage signals of inner anxiety were pronounced.”

“Being relegated from the super-popular, A-list prince of Netflix who is cheered to the rafters for his campaigns to make the world a better place to the back row royal position at St Paul’s must have hurt and it would only seem natural if he did rush back for a return visit any day soon, if ever,” she added.