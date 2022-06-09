 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman 26 years ago.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Special Crime Division.

The CPS said the alleged assault took place in August 1996 in London. London’s Metropolitan Police said the accusation involved a woman, now aged in her 50s.

“It is strange and even unhelpful for them to release this information without having interviewed him, given him any previous disclosure regarding the allegations and not producing an actual charge sheet, nor any plan of how they intend to proceed with the matter,” a spokesman for Weinstein told Reuters by email.

“At this point we have the same information as the media.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted in 2020 of assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann.

That conviction was upheld by a New York appeals court last week.

The verdict was considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement where women came forward to accuse dozens of powerful men of sexual misconduct. Many view the accusations against Weinstein, which surfaced in 2017, as the key spark for that movement.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” Ainslie said....Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song
Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure
Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids

Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids
Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert

Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert
Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan

Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement
Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?

Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?
Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer
Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider
Harry Styles was denied Elvis role in Baz Luhrmann biopic: Here’s why

Harry Styles was denied Elvis role in Baz Luhrmann biopic: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals

Latest

view all