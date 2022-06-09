 
'Angry' Prince Harry was 'absolutely furious' after Queen Platinum Jubilee: Expert

Prince Harry was not thrilled after the cold welcome from his family upon UK return.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle landed in London last Thursday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While the couple was not allowed to appear at the balcony after Trooping the Colour parade, they entered the Queen Thanksgiving Service with boos from Britons.

Angela Levin, who penned the Duke of Sussex's biography, told The Sun : "The thing that really stood out for me on that day was Harry's anger – he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious.

"He could have been feeling lots of things, I don't know whether he had a wave of feeling at what he had given up. He is self-destructive and might regret what he has lost, maybe he was recalling bad memories and was wishing he hadn't come at all."

Harry and Meghan Markle left UK in 2020 after quitting as senior royals. The couple later bashed the family for being racists during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

