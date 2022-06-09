Prince William’s royal status ‘overtaken’ by Prince George

Royal experts address Prince George’s first shoots of leadership during the Platinum Jubilee.

Body language expert Judi James made this observation in her latest interview with The Mirror.

There, she was quoted saying, “Louis might have been the scene-stealer but George, phenomenally, seems to have grown up in front of our eyes over the four days of the Jubilee.”

By today though we could see a boy fully mirroring his father’s confidence and even showing the first shoots of some leadership skills.”

“When the state coach rolled up to the royal box it was George getting to his feet first and buttoning his jacket before urging his father to do the same.”

“It was George standing proudly and solemnly beside his great grandmother on the balcony just now and he was the royal throwing her a big beaming grin of warmth when she spoke to him.”