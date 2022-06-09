 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Johnny Depp writes his own scripts, we were not worried about his testimony': Lawyer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Johnny Depp writes his own scripts, we were not worried about his testimony: Lawyer
'Johnny Depp writes his own scripts, we were not worried about his testimony': Lawyer

Johnny Depp lawyers were not nervous about the actor while he took the stand in Virginia court last month.

Speaking to Law and Crime Network, attorney Benjamin Chew answered if he was nervous ahead of client Johnny Depp taking the stand.

"We were not nervous in a sense that he writes all of his scripts when he is performing roles and this is no different, " responded Chew.

"We had suggestions as any attorney would, but what he says is all in his own words. We strong believe that he was consistent with everything and truthful," he added.

"He did not have to be reminded about anything and his memory is quite clear," confessed Chew.

Later, speaking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction to the overwhelming victory, Mr Chew held back tears in an emotional confession.

"It was emotional. We were so thrilled for him. It was a great moment, said the teary-eyed attorney.

"He was euphoric. To me. he always looks great. But that day, he looked ten years younger. I mean, he looked like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders," he continued.

"One of his longtime friends said, and it was moving to us, that he had not seen Johnny smile like that in six years. That made us very please and very gratified," concluded Chew.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard rep 'should look in the mirror' for criticising Johnny Depp, says lawyer

Amber Heard rep 'should look in the mirror' for criticising Johnny Depp, says lawyer
Kylie Jenner reveals she deleted all of her social media before son’s birth

Kylie Jenner reveals she deleted all of her social media before son’s birth

Prince William’s royal status ‘overtaken’ by Prince George

Prince William’s royal status ‘overtaken’ by Prince George
Prince Louis is 'lightening rod of controversy' like Meghan, will fly to US: Astrologer

Prince Louis is 'lightening rod of controversy' like Meghan, will fly to US: Astrologer
Shakira shares good news of dad’s speedy recovery amid split with Gerard Pique

Shakira shares good news of dad’s speedy recovery amid split with Gerard Pique

Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson call it quits after 2 months of dating

Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson call it quits after 2 months of dating

Prince Harry is an 'asset' for Charles, will return after Queen dies: Royal author

Prince Harry is an 'asset' for Charles, will return after Queen dies: Royal author
Camille Vasquez blushes over 'surreal' social media star title: Watch

Camille Vasquez blushes over 'surreal' social media star title: Watch
'Angry' Prince Harry was 'absolutely furious' after Queen Platinum Jubilee: Expert

'Angry' Prince Harry was 'absolutely furious' after Queen Platinum Jubilee: Expert
Johnny Depp looked '10 years younger' after verdict, says teary-eyed Ben Chew: Watch

Johnny Depp looked '10 years younger' after verdict, says teary-eyed Ben Chew: Watch
Alec Baldwin at loss of words upon Halyna Hutchins death: Watch viral video

Alec Baldwin at loss of words upon Halyna Hutchins death: Watch viral video
Johnny Depp 'distressed' as security escorts him out of Birmingham hotel

Johnny Depp 'distressed' as security escorts him out of Birmingham hotel

Latest

view all