'Johnny Depp writes his own scripts, we were not worried about his testimony': Lawyer

Johnny Depp lawyers were not nervous about the actor while he took the stand in Virginia court last month.



Speaking to Law and Crime Network, attorney Benjamin Chew answered if he was nervous ahead of client Johnny Depp taking the stand.

"We were not nervous in a sense that he writes all of his scripts when he is performing roles and this is no different, " responded Chew.

"We had suggestions as any attorney would, but what he says is all in his own words. We strong believe that he was consistent with everything and truthful," he added.

"He did not have to be reminded about anything and his memory is quite clear," confessed Chew.

Later, speaking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction to the overwhelming victory, Mr Chew held back tears in an emotional confession.



"It was emotional. We were so thrilled for him. It was a great moment, said the teary-eyed attorney.

"He was euphoric. To me. he always looks great. But that day, he looked ten years younger. I mean, he looked like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders," he continued.

"One of his longtime friends said, and it was moving to us, that he had not seen Johnny smile like that in six years. That made us very please and very gratified," concluded Chew.