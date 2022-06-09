 
entertainment
Johnny Depp to appear in drug documentaries after defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s next project after winning bombshell lawsuit against Amber Heard has been revealed as the actor is set to appear in drug documentary Boston George.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star ‘s upcoming project will be released on July 22 on streaming site Fandor. 

The documentary will follow the story of George Jacob Jung - a drug trafficker and smuggler who Depp played on the 2001 film Blow.

The five-part documentaries will unveils the Hollywood A-lister’s interviews , produced by Georgette Angelos and Chris Chesson and directed by Clint Choate.

The series’ IMDb noted that Depp described the smuggler as “one of my favorite people instantly” and “a very charming outlaw,” lived a prolific life of lawbreaking.

Meanwhile, Depp has a busy schedule ahead of him after defeating his ex-wife in the blockbuster case including Jeff Beck collaboration and a potential role in Beetlejuice sequel.

Moreover, a former Disney executive told People magazine that Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean. 

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that 'Pirates' is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” the outlet reported on Monday.

