Thursday Jun 09 2022
Prince Harry wants an ‘apology’ after ‘furious treatment’ from Royal Family

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Prince Harry has reportedly put forth demands for an official apology that he’s demanding from the Firm after getting ‘booed’ during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored.”

“He still feels he's owed an apology,” she went on to add when asked to dish over Prince Harry’s possible reaction of the public.

“But he's the one who should apologise. He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father,” she also clarified.

After all, “You can't just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again.”

