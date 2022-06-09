Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp's recent victory in defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard could bring him back to the Pirates of the Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow.

It remains uncertain whether Depp, 58, is actually going to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film.



But, after the Depp vs Heard trial, public opinion has greatly shifted in the actor’s favour to the point that many people have expressed interest in seeing him again in the film.

At the moment, there are currently two Pirates of the Caribbean movies in development. The first of the two is the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The second movie in development is a new film unrelated to the previous ones that is set to star Margot Robbie as the protagonist.

However, fans haven’t given up on seeing him again. One notable example of this comes from a Change.org petition to bring Depp back as Jack Sparrow that’s received over 500,000 signatures and is currently close to one million (via Change).

Depp's petition is still indicative that thousands of people were showing their support for Depp at a time when his public reception was at its lowest, and that should count for something.



While Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow was one of the biggest reasons behind Pirates of the Caribbean taking off as a franchise. Some fans think the movie without him would be a bad experience of the franchise.