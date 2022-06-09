 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Johnny Depp’s true reasons for winning the defamation case in the US but not the UK wife-beater suit within, revealed by his lawyer.

This insight has been brought by Johnny Depp’s US counsel against Amber Heard Camille Vasquez.

She duo broke her official silence while sitting for an interview with the Today Show.

There, the attorney offered insights into the UK libel suit and broke down the real reason Mr Depp was able to win in the US.

According to Ms Vasquez, “It was a different process. And also, Mr Depp, and Ms Heard, in this case, were the parties.”

“They had different disclosure obligations...and the overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the UK. And we believe the jury got it right.”

