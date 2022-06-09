Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

Trevor Noah could be the next person to helm the megahit talk series The Late Late Show after James Corden leaves the series after an eight-year run.

According to The Sun, the comedian is the strongest candidate to replace Corden who had turned down a multi-million dollar deal to continue his famed gig.

The outlet reported that the makers are eyeing changing the regular format of the show and are eyeing to rope in new talent.

The publication reported that the 38-year-old comedian is CBS’ favourite choice to continue the show after the 43-year-old quits.

"Most of the crew found out the day before everyone else that James was leaving, and everyone will be sad to see him go,” a source told the outlet when Corden departed the show.

"The main name floating around behind the scenes at the moment is Trevor Noah, he'd be perfect and has more than enough experience,” the insider added.

“James has another year left and it is not clear what Trevor's current contract is with The Daily Show, but his name has been mentioned a lot by senior staffers."