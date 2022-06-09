 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?
Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

Trevor Noah could be the next person to helm the megahit talk series The Late Late Show after James Corden leaves the series after an eight-year run.

According to The Sun, the comedian is the strongest candidate to replace Corden who had turned down a multi-million dollar deal to continue his famed gig.

The outlet reported that the makers are eyeing changing the regular format of the show and are eyeing to rope in new talent.

The publication reported that the 38-year-old comedian is CBS’ favourite choice to continue the show after the 43-year-old quits.

"Most of the crew found out the day before everyone else that James was leaving, and everyone will be sad to see him go,” a source told the outlet when Corden departed the show.

"The main name floating around behind the scenes at the moment is Trevor Noah, he'd be perfect and has more than enough experience,” the insider added.

“James has another year left and it is not clear what Trevor's current contract is with The Daily Show, but his name has been mentioned a lot by senior staffers."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’
Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury
John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam

John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam
‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’

‘Failure’ Meghan Markle ‘needs to consider new career’
Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look

Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks
Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures

Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures
Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK

Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK
Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean?
Dua Lipa makes tropical fashion statement in sheer mini-dress: See

Dua Lipa makes tropical fashion statement in sheer mini-dress: See
Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Prince Harry wants an ‘apology’ after ‘furious treatment’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry wants an ‘apology’ after ‘furious treatment’ from Royal Family

Latest

view all