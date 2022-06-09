Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez seemingly responded to Amber Heard's spokesperson in her first tell-all interview after actor's win in defamation suit against his ex-wife, saying: 'domestic violence has no gender'.

Speaking with Good Morning America's host George Stephanopoulos, Camille said: "The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time. It was six years in the making and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public."



Recently, a spokesperson for Amber Heard said: "women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out."



When asked by about their thoughts on the response from domestic violence advocates, Camille clarified: "I think it's disappointing. We're only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. And the verdict speaks for itself."



"I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward, domestic violence has no gender," Depp's lawyer Vasquez stated regarding the assertion that the verdict is harmful to other such cases.