Watch: Dania Shah releases video message following Aamir Liaquat's death

Dania asks Punjab CM to "provide her security" so she could visit Karachi.

She claims that couple was about to reconcile.

She adds she had no idea that Hussain would "leave her behind".

After the sudden death of renowned televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his third wife Dania Shah has requested Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to allow her to attend the funeral of her deceased husband.



In a video message that surfaced on social media, Dania could be seen weeping and pleading to "meet her husband for the last time". She, however, asked the provincial government to "provide her security" so she could visit Karachi.

She further claimed that the couple was about to reconcile, adding that she had no idea that Hussain would "leave her behind" and bid farewell to the world.

Expressing her sorrows, Dania once again appealed to CM Punjab to allow her to be a part of Hussain's last rites.

The PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

Hussain, 50, reportedly felt chest discomfort the night before but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said he heard Hussain scream in the morning.

The TV personality's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him. When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility.

— Thumbnail image: Twitter/@SyedaDaniaShah