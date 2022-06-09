Queen taught Prince Charles, William and George vital royal lesson with balcony move, says expert

Queen Elizabeth II rounded off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations by appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her three heirs Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and their families.

Body language expert Judi James believes the 96-year-old used the occasion to teach the future kings all about what it means to be a Monarch.

"This very touching royal line-up on the balcony provided a glimpse of the past present and future of the monarchy in one perfect pose," Judi told The Mirror.

"Not only has the Queen been able to remind her heirs of both the sense of duty they need to inherit but also the way they should never take themselves too seriously or to forget to have fun," she added.

"George in particular will probably have learned from her hilarious video appearance with Paddington Bear alongside all the more serious mentoring he has been receiving from his father."

She explains: "Louis might have been the scene-stealer but George, phenomenally, seems to have grown up in front of our eyes over the four days of the Jubilee."